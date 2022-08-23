DocuSign appoints VST ECS Phils. as local distributor

DocuSign, a US-headquartered technology company that allows organizations to manage electronic agreements, has signed up VST ECS Philippines Inc. as its distributor for the local market.

Dan Bognar, group vice president and general manager of DocuSign Asia-Pacific, said: “We’re excited to announce our latest partnership with VSTECS Phils. This partnership supports our vision of providing easy access to our products, and continuing to be known as the go-to, trusted and secure partner for electronic signatures.

“Partnering with VSTECS Phils will give our customers across the Philippines access to DocuSign products that will further help to boost digital business transformation. Through this partnership, we hope that every DocuSign product can reach more users and help them to fast-track their contracts and increase efficiencies at scale,” Bognar added.

DocuSign enables its users to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 1,000,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people’s lives.

“We are glad to partner with DocuSign as its country distributor. This is a big leap for companies who want to expedite their approval process and move away from paper-based transactions. With today’s highly mobile workforce, DocuSign is a convenient, secure, and fast solution to prepare, approve, track, and retrieve digital agreements and documents, not to mention the savings on paper costs,” said Jimmy Go, president and CEO of VST ECS Phils., Inc.

DocuSign supports virtually any document and form type in simple and complex workflows and provides broad user authentication options, data collection, secure document/data storage, and retrieval, as well as real-time negotiation and collaboration tools.

With more than a dozen applications and 400+ integrations, DocuSign can help businesses create better customer and employee experiences, while doing business faster with less risks and lower costs.

DocuSign is globally accepted and meets the most stringent US, EU, and global security standards. For highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, life sciences, and the public sector, using the right e-signature technology can reduce non-compliance risk by providing full visibility in the electronic audit trail.

DocuSign is ISO 27001:2013 and SOC 1Type 2, SOC Type 2 certified and tested internationally — across the entire company and its data centers.