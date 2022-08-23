Vivo unveils budget all-rounder with ‘trendy’ design 

Chinese technology company Vivo has officially announced the arrival of the entry-level successor of the Y01 in the local market. The Y02s comes with features focusing on delivering multimedia entertainment and keeping up with its user all day long.

Despite its considerably thin profile compared to similarly priced competition, the Vivo Y02s packs a 5000mAh battery that can provide 18 hours of online HD video streaming or seven hours of resource-intensive gameplay on a single charge.

According to Vivo’s dedicated page for the Y02s, the battery life on the model (which can also handle up to 22 hours of music playback) is designed to keep the battery anxiety of users at bay.

Based on data sourced from the brand’s laboratory, the Vivo Y02s can also endure up to 70,000 presses on its volume rocker, 150,000 presses for the power button, 10,000 cycles of plugging and unplugging for the USB port, and 6,500 cycles for the headset port.

The Y02s model is powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset with 3GB of memory and 32GB of internal storage. This octa-core 4G SoC comes with a built-in hardware depth-of-field engine designed especially for smartphones with dual-lens systems, electronic image stabilization combined with a rolling shutter correction (RSC) engine, and works well with either LPDDR3 or LPDDR4x memory.

Vivo fans can pick between two paintjobs for the Y02s’ plastic glass-like back: the clear shade of Vibrant Blue, or the shiny texture of Fluorite Black. On the front, the Y02s is also equipped with a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo FullView display that has a pixels-per-inch density of ~270.

Compared to its predecessor, the Vivo Y02s weighs heavier and uses a non-Android Go operating system, instead it runs on Funtouch 12 built on top of Android 12. It also received a USB Type-C port upgrade versus the outdated microUSB on the Y01.

The 5MP front camera module is aided by the Aura Screen Light feature when taking images in poorly-lit conditions, while the AI and bokeh algorithm helps users capture more natural-looking images, and shoot creative snaps with background blur.

Meanwhile, the 8MP rear camera can capture 1080p quality videos at 30 frames-per-second. The smartphone also features a microSDXC dedicated slot, a stereo speaker, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM radio.

The Vivo Y02s budget smartphone retails for P6,499 and can be purchased via the brand’s physical stores, official website, Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok shop. Online purchases are also bundled with a Foomee HiFi wired headset.