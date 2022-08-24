Counterfeiting, piracy complaints at IPOPHL drop in H1 of 2022

Counterfeiting complaints and piracy reports at the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) from January to June dropped to 56, which is lower by 48 percent from the 107 complaints and reports in the same period in 2021.

Graphics courtesy of IPOPHL via PNA

IPOPHL’s Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Office (IEO) reported Tuesday, Aug. 23, that 66 percent of complaints on counterfeiting were on apparel, such as fake shoes, clothes, bags, and eyewear.

This is followed by perfume and beauty products, with a 9.1 percent share; gadgets, 6.8 percent; and other items, such as keychains and umbrellas, 4.5 percent.

On the other hand, shows and movies topped piracy reports in the first half of the year. There were also piracy reports on artworks and paintings, general e-books, and software.

IEO officer in charge Ann Edillon said the possible decline in the incidence of counterfeiting and piracy in the first six months of the year might be the reason for the drop in complaints and reports.

Of the total complaints and reports received by IPOPHL in the first half of the year, the bulk was from netizens, followed by brand and rights owners.

“This sustained intellectual property enforcement support we have been receiving for the past years is a reflection of the empowerment of our netizens and the concerned public through our intellectual property rights awareness campaigns. More and more brand and intellectual property owners have also been coming forward to voice their concerns about protecting their rights. This is the type of proactive intellectual property rights protection that we hope to foster as we begin to see effects of the rebuilding economy,” IPOPHL deputy director General Teodoro Pascua said.

Meanwhile, the IEO said the top source for intellectual property violations was the online space, particularly on Facebook, other websites, Shopee, Instagram, and Lazada.

“Despite this decline, we cannot deny that intellectual property rights enforcement is also now a battle fought online,” Edillon added as she enjoined the public to be vigilant and report any counterfeiting and piracy activities to IPOPHL. — Kris Crismundo (PNA)