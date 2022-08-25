Portrait shots a key focus for new Oppo flagships

Smartphone brand Oppo has declared the arrival of the newest members to join its flagship offering lineup: the Reno8 series. The new Reno devices, which are dubbed by the company as the “Portrait Expert,” will debut its latest innovations for the portrait shooting system, as well as build on the capabilities of its predecessors.

Officially, there are four devices under the Reno8 series: the Reno8 5G, the Reno8 Pro 5G, the Reno8 Z 5G, and the Reno8 Lite 5G. At home, Oppo only announced the pre-order period for the Reno8 5G and Reno8 Z 5G scheduled for September 1.

During the local introduction for the two Reno8 models, Oppo Philippines’ head of Marketing Communications Chiqui Tapawan explained that the new Oppo Reno series is intended to put the company on top of the leading challenge for mobile photography – capturing photos and videos in low-light conditions.

Chiqui Tapawan, Marketing Communications head of Oppo Philippines

“With the Reno series, our goal is to empower and inspire every one of you to explore, express, and record more beautiful moments with your own creativity and personality. We are taking one more step towards this goal with the brand new Oppo Reno8 series 5G,” Tapawan said during her keynote address.

Powering the new portrait photography capabilities of the Reno8 devices are two flagship sensors designed by Sony: the IMX766 sensor with All-Pixel Omni-Directional phase detection autofocus (PDAF) for the main sensor, and the IMX709 with digital overlap HDR for the front-facing lens.

The larger sensor that takes in 64.46% more light versus the OV64b sensor seen on the older Reno7, works together with Oppo’s own RGBW sensor to capture more light and achieve a higher noise reduction. The Sony sensors are also paired with a dedicated night algorithm that makes the ‘Ultra Night Video’ feature possible.

The stock camera app comes with a few enhancements that improve photos and videos not just at night. Some examples include the dynamic range boost provided by Ultra HDR video, AI portrait retouching that allows highly-customizable selfie tweaks, adjustable aperture, hyperlapse, and 960fps slow motion.

The Oppo Reno8 series also features a streamlined unibody design available in either Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black, a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 800 nits and 90Hz refresh rate, the 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 5G chip, and a 4500mAh battery charging at 80W capacity.

“This time we are proud to share that our newest Reno series smartphones have been upgraded with flagship-level features to encompass a powerful, all-rounded performance. The Oppo Reno8 series will inspire and enable you to shine at your best moments,” she added.

With the MediaTek Dimensity 1300, the Reno8 devices receive boosted AI performance and MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology which enables optimizations in the form of variable rate shading, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Hybrid 2.0, wireless earbud latency improvements, enhanced multi-core computing, and real-time refresh rate adjustment.

Other functionalities Oppo added to the Reno8 series are touchless gestures, multi-screen casting, personalized avatars for emojis, and several privacy features. While both models have the same 8GB of memory, the Reno8 Z 5G will get a smaller 128GB of storage compared to the Reno8 5G’s 256GB configuration.

The official pre-order period starting on September 1 will be available in all of Oppo’s local brand stores, partner dealers, its official stores on Shopee and Lazada, and even via the company’s TikTok Shop. Retail prices for both devices are yet to be announced.