SAP appoints Rudy Abrahams as new PH managing director

Software giant SAP announced on Thursday, Aug. 25, the appointment of Rudy Abrahams as the new managing director for SAP Philippines.

New SAP Philippines managing director Rudy Abrahams

Photo from SAP

In his new role and building on SAP’s 27-year history in the Philippines, Abrahams will be responsible for SAP Philippines’ customer-centric and innovative approach to driving digital transformation in the country.

“The last two years demonstrated how critical digital technologies, such as cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), are for business continuity and to thrive amid uncertain times. In the Philippines alone, we saw more businesses adopting cloud technologies to remain competitive and ensure that they adhere to the demands of their end-user customers,” said Abrahams.

“The Philippines has been pushing its national digital transformation agenda, especially with the ongoing projects both from the private and public sectors. We believe that private-public-plural partnerships are integral in achieving the country’s goals,” he added.

His focus areas include helping customers, partners, and communities tackle the biggest issues they face, such as business transformation in the cloud, building a resilient supply chain, and creating a sustainable future. He will report to Verena Siow, president and managing director for SAP South East Asia.

“I am thrilled that Rudy Abrahams will bring both his leadership and deep experience in business transformation to SAP Philippines. His exceptional track record and passion for helping our customers, partners and communities run better, will be instrumental in supporting the Philippines and South East Asia’s digital economy and growth,” said Siow.

Abrahams brings over 25 years of ICT experience in the public and private sector, with expertise in large-scale digital transformation and a leadership style that puts people first.

He was most recently the vice president and head of SuccessFactors for SAP South East Asia, where he was responsible for driving revenue, engaging customers, and collaborating with partners toward business outcomes and customer success.

“As a company that puts people first, we aim to continuously make SAP an ideal place for work and foster every individual’s professional and personal development. By leveraging SAP technology, we always make sure that we embed diversity and inclusion practices in our processes. We know enterprises in the Philippines have also been pushing for workplace equality, policies, and education. So, I look forward to sharing best practices and ideas with our partners and customers in this area,” concluded Abrahams.