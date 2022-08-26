Mental healthcare app MindNation launched in PH

In the aftermath of the Covid-19 epidemic, as much as 50% of Filipino employees are battling with mental health issues due to financial worries, work demands, and return-to-work anxiety, according to healthcare services provider MindNation.

Photo from Pexels.com

The obstacles to effective mental health treatment include lack of awareness, stigmatization, and poor accessibility to mental health services. As a result, MindNation warns, people do not know when, where, or how to seek assistance for mental illness and only consider seeing a psychologist when their symptoms are severe. Most Filipinos are unaware that mental health is something that requires daily attention.

To answer this need for accessible mental healthcare, MindNation has just launched the MindNation app, a one-stop-shop for people’s everyday holistic well-being requirements. It provides access to teletherapy services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and also includes a Daily Mood Tracker and WellBeing Quiz to help regularly monitor emotions and assess one’s well-being. The clinically-based and empirically-supported results also come with suggested actions.

Also included in the app is MindED, an on-demand learning software that enables users to develop mental health skills, build healthy well-being habits, and support their wellness journey with complementary audio/visual exercises, toolkits, and worksheets.

“When mental health support is convenient and easily accessible, people are motivated to proactively take care of their mental health and make it a habit,” said MindNation chief impact officer Kana Takahashi.