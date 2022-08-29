Shopee to build a winning community project for this year’s 9.9 celebration sale 

Singaporean e-commerce company Shopee has added a new program under its several corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in the Philippines, just in time for the 2022 iteration of its sitewide shopping promo dubbed as “9.9 Super Shopping Day.”

Aside from the usual offering of exclusive deals and prizes surrounding the 9.9 festivities akin to the what the online shopping portal has done in the past, Shopee is putting the spotlight on “Barangay Shopee” which is subsumed by the umbrella initiative called “Shopee Bayanihan.”

During its inception, Shopee Bayanihan was created to raise funding for the company’s partner humanitarian organizations like the Red Cross and Caritas Manila, medical institutions like the Lung Center of the Philippines and PGH Medical Foundation, and even programs dedicated to aiding frontline workers during the pandemic like Food for Frontliners Philippines.

By simply choosing one of Shopee’s partner organizations, any user can pay for a voucher which will reflect as a donation to their chosen organization after checkout. This campaign directed 100% of the proceeds to the intended organization and is paid for via the company’s own e-wallet called “ShopeePay” or online through Dragonpay.

With Barangay Shopee, the company is still focusing on how to leverage its platform to help underserved Philippine communities. For this program, a winning entry will be awarded with a sponsored community project of their choice for their barangay.

“We aim to be a platform that harnesses the power of technology to help all of our stakeholders and the community, whether it’s through our impactful CSR initiatives or exciting double day sales. We invite everyone to join us in making this our most meaningful 9.9 Super Shopping Day celebration yet,” said Shopee Philippines director Martin Yu.

To join, users must produce a 1-2 minute video starring at least three (3) barangay members answering why they should be the chosen “Barangay Shopee” candidate and how the company can help the local community through a sponsored project.

Entries must be submitted on or before September 9, and interested applicants will need to like and tag @ShopeePH on Facebook, set the post to public, and include the hashtag (#BarangayShopee) in the caption.

Alongside this social media competition, Shopee is already running the new “Mas Mura sa Shopee” promo which will last until September 11 and offers sitewide free shipping with no minimum spend, P1 deals and large discounts, and a chance to win up to P1 million by simply making purchases on the app and claiming a unique code which will be used for the drawing of winners.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming the busiest sale season of the year with our users, sellers, and communities all over the Philippines,” he added.

Shopee fans can also spot giveaways and entertainment activities at the Shopee Live function or the company’s TV special in GMA 7 which will include performances from local celebrities like Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, Michael V, Carla Abellana, and many more.