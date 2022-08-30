E-sports startup Ampverse launches Minana in PH

Singapore-based e-sports startup and Web3 proponent Ampverse has just announced its entry into the Philippines with the Minana lifestyle and gaming brand. Aside from e-sports and Web3 initiatives, the company is also looking to grow its investments in talents and commerce in the country.

Amateur esports team to play Minana

Photo from Ampverse

Ampverse’s Filipino CEO, Ferdinand Gutierrez, expressed enthusiasm over the near-term prospects of the Philippine market. “The gaming scene in the Philippines is flourishing; over the past several years, we have witnessed incredible developments and the landscape is now ripe for further growth and success. As a Filipino myself, I’m excited to go back to my roots and build something special in this thriving market. My mission is to grow the Filipino gaming ecosystem to world-class status,” he said.

The company’s foray into the Philippines kicked off with their acquisition of 7Sea Esports, touted as one of the most successful amateur esports teams in Mobile Legends history, with 11 straight championships under their belt. The team will be subsumed under Ampverse’s new Minana brand – named after the Filipino word for “inheritance” – with the idea that every Filipino youth has “greatness in their blood.”