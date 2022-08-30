Barangay Shopee to sponsor community projects

With millions of users in the Philippines awaiting its sales promos every month, mobile e-commerce service Shopee is launching its new Barangay Shopee CSR program in time for its 9.9 Super Shopping Day this coming September 9. The initiative aims to help sponsor community projects in underserved barangays.

Photo: Shopee

Shopee users from all across the Philippines have the opportunity to win a community project to benefit their barangay. Winners may choose their own community project to benefit all barangay residents, such as a basketball court, a multi-purpose hall, public school supplies, or other community-building initiatives.

From August 25 to September 9, users can join Barangay Shopee by posting video entries on Facebook and submitting the link through the Shopee app’s Barangay Shopee page. There are just three steps to joining the contest:

Make a 1-2 minute video with at least 3 barangay members and answer these questions: Bakit kayo ang dapat tawagin na “Barangay Shopee”?

Paano pwedeng tulungan ng Shopee ang inyong Barangay? Post the video on Facebook, following these requirements: Follow and tag @ShopeePH on Facebook

Post is public

Use the hashtag #BarangayShopee in the caption Submit the link to your video via the Barangay Shopee page in the Shopee app.

Photo: Shopee

“We are thrilled to be launching our newest initiative, Barangay Shopee. In everything that we do, we work towards our main mission of bettering the lives of our users, sellers, and communities through technology. Through Barangay Shopee, our goal is to foster the community spirit of barangays from all over the Philippines, and uplift them by providing them with a community project that their whole barangay can benefit from. We look forward to crafting even more initiatives that will help make e-commerce more accessible for all,” said Shopee Philippines director Martin Yu.