Tech firm MDI Novare names Maulik Parekh as CEO

Local technology company MDI Novare announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that seasoned tech executive Maulik Parekh has been appointed as its new president and CEO.

MDI Novare CEO and president Maulik Parekh

Following last year’s investment in the company by private equity firms Advantage Partners and Navegar, Parekh will lead the digitalization company in the Philippines as it establishes its presence globally.

Parekh formerly served as CEO of Philippines-based BPO firms —SPi Global and Inspiro and led them both through global expansion, strategic acquisitions, and industry-leading growth.

He also authored the best-selling book, “Futureproof Your Career and Company: Flourish in an Era of AI, Digital Natives, and the Gig Economy”.

“For the last 34 years, MDI Novare has championed digital transformation and high innovation in the Philippines and, in the process, created significant value for clients in both the public and private sectors. As we continue towards our goal of becoming the National Champion in Technology, we’re delighted to welcome Maulik as our next CEO. He brings with him a proven track record of growing companies, as well as access to the country’s biggest c-suites,” said Myla Villanueva, founder of MDI Novare.

“We invested in MDI Novare because of its enormous potential to become a leading global player, in addition to its strong competitive position in its home market,” said Emmett Thomas, senior partner & head of Asia at Advantage Partners.

“With Maulik’s corporate knowledge, leader commercial experience, and success in executing M&A transactions, we’re confident he’s the right CEO for the next exciting stage of the company’s journey.”

Nori Poblador, managing partner at Navegar, added: “We’ve always been a firm believer in MDI Novare’s vision to become a globally-recognized, Filipino champion in technology. As it further innovates its solutions and gears up for rapid growth, we’re thrilled to partner with an exceptional executive like Maulik and support him in internationalizing the company.”

“I’m honored to build on the impressive foundation that Myla–with her technopreneurial prowess and visionary leadership, has created,” said Parekh.

“In this period of consumer behavioral shift and technological advancement, there is tremendous opportunity to help companies transform digitally and offer remarkable customer experiences. I’m convinced that MDI Novare has all the magic ingredients to make that happen: an existing roster of great clients, a worldwide group of business partners to support growth, the right investment partners, an experienced leadership team, and most importantly, the best tech talent the Philippines has to offer.”