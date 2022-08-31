Maya gives away P1M in Bitcoins to encourage app usage

In an effort to boost public interest and use of its platform, mobile money app Maya is giving regular users a chance to win up to P1 million worth of Bitcoin cryptocurrency. Cebu-based student Reinzel Cabrera was the first winner announced recently, with the announcement of his win going viral online.

Below are the steps to be eligible to win:

Pay for any purchase with Maya via QR, mobile number, or card, in-store or online anywhere in the Philippines. Every purchase gives guaranteed Bitcoin worth 1%, 10%, or 100% of the cost of purchase. (Ex.: a P500 purchase can give P5, P50, or P500 in free Bitcoin) You can get free Bitcoin up to P500 each month until September 30. Wait for the SMS notification and then check your crypto wallet to claim your free Bitcoin. The more you pay with Maya, the more chances to get P1,000,000 in Bitcoin every month, during the promo period.

“Maya is already the most accessible way to get into cryptocurrency in the Philippines starting as low as P1.00 and our Free Bitcoin promo drives even further accessibility while providing more opportunities for our customers to grow and master their money,” said Maya chief marketing officer Pepe Torres.

“We’re excited to be the first Philippine fintech to offer Bitcoin as a reward and form of cashback (or cryptoback!) whenever customers pay merchants with Maya.”