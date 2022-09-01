DICT chief rues slow Internet connection in Boracay island

BORACAY Island, Aklan – With Filipinos starting to travel again, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said it will push for the upgrading of the Internet connectivity in this island and in other tourism destinations in the country.

Photo shows DICT secretary Ivan John Uy (center) with public elementary school teachers in Boracay

Photo by Jun N. Aguirre

In an interview, DICT secretary Ivan John Uy said that he received numerous feedback on the slow Internet speed in this resort island upon his arrival.

“Since I was invited by the local ICT council, I wanted to check to see how the DICT can help both tourists and the residents. But I am disappointed to learn that Boracay is a global tourism destination yet Internet access is slow,” he said.

Uy was here on August 26-27 as keynote speaker of the 10th ICT Organization (VICTOR) Conference held at the Carmela Resort.

Uy said the DICT can boost the Internet speed in the island by deploying the “WiFi For All” program of the agency.

“Faster Internet connectivity is important especially in Boracay because tourists could be able to posts their photos while on vacation, which can further promote our tourist areas. Also, faster Internet connectivity is essential for security concerns to our Philippine National Police and the online learnings of our students,” he added.

Among those he visited was the CCTV command center of the local government and the ICT projects of three public schools — the Balabag Elementary School, Manoc Manoc Elementary School, and Yapak Elementary School.