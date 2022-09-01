Huawei, Stitch partner for business solutions in PH

China-based tech giant and online services provider Huawei Cloud has entered into a partnership with Philippine IT services company Stitch Tech Solutions in an effort to expand their reach into the local market.

Photo shows Stitch COO Alex Aquino (left) and Huawei Cloud sales director Melvin Paul Liew Wing Cheong.

Photo from Stitch/Huawei

Huawei aims to leverage its geographical infrastructure locations and industrial knowledge to enable Stitch to minimize latency and improve its operational efficiency.

The move was welcomed by Stitch chief operating officer Alex Aquino: “One way we live out our commitment to help companies reach their goals via digital tools is by collaborating with various leaders in the tech industry,” he said at the companies’ recent signing event.

“We’re glad to have a strong digital leader like Huawei as a partner in our work. Its emerging technologies align well with our company’s overall goals,” Aquino added.

Meanwhile, Huawei Cloud sales director Melvin Paul Liew Wing Cheong said that the partnership would enable them “to push innovation even further and to better serve businesses.”

Stitch and Huawei see mid- and long-term growth in the Philippine market through the introduction of new products and services, including enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, AI chatbots, and advanced AI applications.