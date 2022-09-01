NPC: We’re keeping tabs on ‘personalized’ text scams

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) said on Thursday, Sept. 1, that it is monitoring and investigating the proliferation of unsolicited text messages from anonymous numbers, with some containing the receiver’s names.

The privacy body said it also held a meeting with local telcos which committed to intensify their technological and security safeguards, including the blocking of numbers to curb the surge immediately, among others.

“We are also in coordination with the National Telecommunications Commission to share information and conduct concerted actions to the full extent of our respective mandates,” privacy commissioner John Henry Naga said in a statement.

The NPC said it holding a public webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 1:00 pm where it will discuss the risks and harms of receiving these text messages as well as tackle best practices from being scammed.

“Consistent with our thrust to empower our citizens, we urge vigilance in protecting personal data, whether online or offline, especially in activities that require the disclosure of names, numbers, and other information that could divulge our identities,” Naga said.