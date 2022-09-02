DITO hits 12M subs ahead of schedule

Despite its recent tiff with local industry rivals, telecommunications provider DITO Telecommunity announced that it had hit its target of 12 million subscribers months ahead of schedule. The target was initially set for the end of 2022.

Photo: DITO Telecommunity

Since DITO launched its commercial services in March 2021, the company claims to have built over 5,500 cell towers covering over 600 cities and municipalities across the country – effectively equivalent to over 70% of the Philippine population, according to DITO.

“As we continuously ramp up our presence throughout the archipelago, we also are deploying with continuous testing of our 5G capability coupled with high impact and high value retail offerings based on consumer demand,” DITO’s Chief Commercial Officer Evelyn Jimenez said.

“We are grateful for our subscribers’ continuous trust and support, and we are pushing hard to create avenues and opportunities for them to indulge even more in the DITO experience,” she added.

DITO claims that its relatively recent entrance into the Philippine telco market has been to its advantage, enabling it to build its network on 5G architecture from the ground up. However, the company recently twitted its rivals, Globe Telecom and Smart Communications, for allegedly dragging their feet on government-mandated network interconnection between telcos. This prompted DITO to file complaints against Globe and Smart before the Philippine Competition Commission early last month. Globe hit back with its own complaints against DITO, calling out the latter for allegedly violating interconnection rules.