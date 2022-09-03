What to expect on Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day

E-commerce platform Shopee is winding up the last quarter of the year with 9.9 Super Shopping Day. The countdown to the September 9 event began as early as August 30, with daily deals in featured categories:

Photo: Shopee

August 30 Payday Sale for your end of the month shopping with free shipping with no minimum spend, 10% off vouchers, and earn 120 coins cashback per bill payment when you use ShopeePay

for your end of the month shopping with free shipping with no minimum spend, 10% off vouchers, and earn 120 coins cashback per bill payment when you use ShopeePay Discover trending gadgets at Shopee-exclusive prices from well-loved brands such as Philips, 70mai & Han River at the Gadget Zone Day & Home Tech Day

Spruce up your personal space at the Home & Living Day

Enjoy huge savings on your parenting needs at the Babies & Kids Day

Stock up on your home essentials at the Grocery Bestsellers Day

Update your wardrobe like a true fashionista at the Bags & Accessories Day and Apparel & Shoes Day

Also leading up to September 9, Shopee users will have daily chances to win P1 million through 9.9 ShopeePay Shop & Win. Users simply need to purchase and claim the code to be made available each day. Lucky viewers can also claim prizes or up to P10,0000 in cash via ShopeePay with Guess to Win.

Photo: Shopee

Come September 9, viewers who tune in to the 9.9 Super Shopping Day TV Special on September 9 at 9:35PM on GMA 7 and Shopee Live also stand to win up to P1 million in cash. The show will feature performances by Marian Rivera, Ding Dong Dantes, Michael V, Carla Abellana, Bianca Umali, Victor Anastacio, Luane Dy, Ken Chan, Tuesday Vargas, Sanya Lopez, Rodjun Cruz, Sef Cadayona, Zack Tabudlo, Zephanie, Jessica Villarubin, and more.

Photo: Shopee

More deals and discounts will also be unlocked via Shopee’s integrated mobile wallet:

Activate and verify your ShopeePay for a chance to get free ₱70

Settle your bills from Meralco, Maynilad, Converge, and more to earn up to 120 coins cashback per bill category

For only ₱1, get 1GB all-access data to your favorite sites and apps, available on all networks

For as low as ₱1, get up to 20% discount vouchers that you can use to pay at ShopeePay’s partner merchants such as Potato Corner, Gong Cha and Wendy’s on September 9

For more details, visit 9.9 Super Shopping Day.