VST ECS inks distributorship deal with Xencelabs, Ugee

Local tech distributor VST ECS Philippines have partnered with Xencelabs and Ugee, a global organization providing digital drawing solutions for creative professionals y.

Xencelabs and Ugee teams have worked in partnership with industry-leading creatives to design intuitive tools that meet the growing demand for an alternative solution that answers their needs in terms of the creative process.

The use of stylus or graphic tablet offers much greater precision compared to mouse as they mimic the functionality of a pen or paintbrush allowing designers to work with precision and speed.

The quality of the drawing experience begins where the pen meets the drawing tablet surface. The new Xencelabs pen tablet offers a clean and minimalist design without unnecessary keys, enabling the users to fully benefit from the drawing area.

For added comfort and portability, Xencelabs pen tablets have natural grooves on both sides allowing users to draw while holding the tablet.

Two different sized pens come standard with each tablet, both comes with an eraser and supports 8192 levels of pen pressure and 60 degrees tilt function.

Users can experience more precision with every stroke as Xencelabs pens offer more sensitivity even to lightest strokes.

Move seamlessly from 2D drawing to 3D applications without changing drawing pens. The 3 main inputs on the front of the pen and eraser on the back are fully customizable.

For hobbyist and budding artists, Ugee is the ideal choice to unleash creativity. The stylus has 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity and a 60-degree tilt. Users can adjust the pressure on the stylus to draw as naturally and smoothly as with a real pen.

The U-Series drawing tablet is versatile to function as a display monitor, game monitor and graphic tablet. It is compatible with Windows, Mac OS, Linux, and Chrome OS. It also works seamlessly with popular drawing and illustration software.

“Our appointment as the Philippine distributor comes at an opportune time. The government has just passed the RA 11904 or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act which mandates the promotion and development of our creative industries. By providing access to products and technologies, we are one with the government in enhancing and strengthening the competencies of our local talents so we can be a major creative supplier in the region,” said Jimmy D. Go, president and CEO of VST ECS Phils. Inc.

“Filipinos are also known to be very creative and some of the world’s best animated films are created by Filipino animators. As a distributor, we can fuel creativity by providing easy access to world-class technologies.”

Li Yuanzhi, CEO of Hanvon Ugee Technology Co., Ltd. said: “We are delighted to have VST ECS as our partner for our Xencelabs and Ugee brands in the Philippines. As one of the leading ICT industry distributors in the Philippines, VST ECS has extensive local channel partners and community relationships, efficient digital infrastructure, and experienced service teams.

“We believe that through the sincere cooperation between Hanvon Ugee and VST ECS, and giving full play to their respective advantages, we will achieve a win-win situation and be able to provide more value to our users and benefit more organizations and individuals.”

For more information about Xencelabs and Ugee, you may reach out to Shei Ereno at [email protected]