AWS on track to reach 2025 skills training target  

When Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) committed to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people by 2025, it set its sights on reaching both technologically experienced and inexperienced individuals and has since carried out its upskilling activities through four initiatives.

L to R: AWS ASEAN managing director Conor McNamara, Edukasyon.ph CEO Grace David, and re/Start graduates

Based on its latest figures, the company has already helped over 6 million people learn cloud skills through its initiatives which include the AWS Skill Builder online learning center, free AWS courses which are found at Amazon’s shopping website, the AWS re/Start global reskilling program, and the in-person cloud learning space dubbed as the AWS Skills Center.

While limited awareness to available training options and lack of time dedicated for training remain as the top barriers to digital skills training, as indicated in a recent study commissioned by AWS to explore global digital skills, AWS ASEAN managing director Conor McNamara says that there are currently no major hurdles slowing down the company’s training commitment.

“We have an objective of making cloud a democratizing force, and as part of that we have really big goals around it. The 29 million goal is really about awareness. We’re trying to make sure that cloud becomes ubiquitous, anyone who wants to build on the cloud can build on the cloud,” he said.

At home, AWS is working with education technology (Edtech) platform Edukasyon.ph in offering the re/Start program virtually. The re/Start learning path runs for nine weeks and connects unemployed or underemployed participants to entry-level cloud careers.

The collaboration allows aspiring tech professionals to gain access to both technical and behavioural skills that are in demand in cloud computing – from knowing how the technology works, the different programming languages used, developing communication and problem-solving skills, and other skills needed in preparation for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Certification.

“The cloud is a hugely transformative technology. It’s the biggest technology shift in our lifetime. It unlocks so many other innovations that would never would have been possible pre-cloud. I think the Philippines is quite forward-looking in my experience across ASEAN in terms of overall willingness to embrace cloud,” McNamara added.

To recognize the newest AWS Certified Cloud Practitioners who trained under AWS re/Start, the cloud computing giant also conducted a career fair for Filipino professionals on Monday, September 5, at the Arthaland Century Pacific Tower in Taguig.

The event was attended by tech companies like Asticom Technology Inc., VBusiness Software and Solutions Inc., and the UnionBank of the Philippines. After earning their certifications, the participants are ready for roles in general IT, data centers, IT support, automation of simple tasks, basic networking and AWS core services configurations.

Although McNamara did not make a comment on whether or not the AWS Skills Center will make its way to Asia, he reiterated the upcoming AWS Local Zones launch in the Philippines under the Asia Pacific parent region. Once deployed, AWS customers in the country will be able to perform low-latency hybrid deployment and migrations, as well as achieve greater compliance with state and local data residency requirements for multiple sectors.