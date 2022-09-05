PH tablet market gains momentum in Q2 as schools resume classes

According to research firm IDC, the Philippines tablet market grew by 40.1% year-on-year (YoY) and 22.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in 2Q22 as the new school year begins.

Big tenders from local government units and different division offices of the Department of Education (DepEd) refueled the education segment, posting an increase of 92.0% YoY and 89.2% QoQ respectively with local brand Cherry Mobile accounting for more than 60% of this segment.

“With more vendors entering the tablet market plus DepEd division offices and local government units (LGU) re-ordering and procuring tablets for their continuous learning plan, IDC anticipates the consumer and commercial segments to gain momentum through the end of the year,” said Angela Medez, senior market analyst at IDC Philippines.

“With Chromebooks now listed as approved devices for use in public schools and telecommunications companies investing in the infrastructure needed to support organizations in their cloud transformation journey, we may see vendors delivering ChromeOS-based devices in the near future,” said Medez.