Visa names Jeff Navarro as country manager for PH, Guam

Digital payments firm Visa announced on Monday, Sept. 2, the appointment of Jeff Navarro as its new country manager for the Philippines and Guam, succeeding Dan Wolbert, who has moved to a new role in Visa’s North American operations.

Jeff Navarro, country manager for Visa Philippines and Guam

Navarro joins Visa from Western Union where he was regional vice president for the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indochina. He was also president and chairman of the board at Western Union Processing Services Inc.

Prior to this, he worked at Smart Communications and Shell, across sales, brand, and business development roles.

Navarro started his career as a consultant at Accenture, after completing his bachelor’s degree in Management Economics at the Ateneo de Manila University.

Tareq Muhmood, Visa group country manager for regional Southeast Asia, said: “I am delighted to have Jeff lead our team in the Philippines and Guam as the Country Manager. Jeff’s regional experience and in-depth knowledge of the financial services industry will be an asset for Visa and will serve him well in leading our team. Jeff and the team will drive our business agenda with clients, consumers, and regulators in the Philippines & Guam, in line with our purpose to uplift everyone, everywhere by being the best way to pay and be paid.”

Navarro, for his part, said: “It is a great pleasure for me to join Visa, a global leader in payments and money movement, areas which are near and dear to my heart. I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to lead a team of seasoned professionals, who share the drive and passion to further widen financial inclusion for all Filipinos. I look forward to working closely with our clients, fintechs, the regulator, and all stakeholders to grow digital payments in the country, and enable individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive.”