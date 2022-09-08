Classic Nokia 8210, 2660 make a comeback

Finnish mobile phone maker HMD Global has updated the classic Nokia 2660 flip phone and Nokia 8210, bringing these fan-favorite designs back with upgraded technology under the hood.

(Photo: HMD Global)

The Nokia 8210 4G is a redefined classic thanks to its iconic design and sturdy construction, while the Nokia 2660 Flip updates the classic flip phone form factor with improved usability but with the same dependability that are a hallmark of Nokia phones. These latest Nokia phones continue the company’s tradition of rock-solid reliability and exceptional battery life.

The Nokia 8210 4G features a 2.8” display and zoomable user interface, complemented by the island-style keyboard and candybar form factor that made the original so iconic. It even has classic games such as Snake for retro nostalgia. But unlike its predecessor, this updated model – as the name implies – an improved 4G radio with VoLTE capability, as well as an MP3 player, wireless and wired FM radio, and a camera.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 2660 Flip hearkens back to the old days of feature phones before the advent of all-screen smartphones. This improved model sports a 2.8” display and zoomable user interface in the classic foldable form factor that opens up to wrap around the side of the user’s face. It also sports a 1450 mAh battery and power-efficient Real Time Operating System (RTOS), which HMD promises can deliver hours of talk time and weeks of standby time.

The Nokia 8210 4G is available in red and blue,and is up for preorder here with a P200 discount off its SRP of P3,390 until September 18. Meanwhile, the Nokia 2660 Flip comes in black and is available here for preorder with P200 off its MSRP of P3,490 until September 18. Both phones will be available at all Nokia mobile stores at regular prices beginning September 19.