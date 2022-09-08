GCash anonymizes names of users in sending money

E-wallet provider GCash has rolled out a feature update that anonymizes the names of users in the send money service. In the past, the name of the person is seen as an added measure of convenience and helps verify that the recipient is correct.

“We need to strike a balance between customer experience and strengthening measures to keep user information safe from unscrupulous individuals. The feature that shows the full names of recipients was intended to help users verify if they are sending to the right person and avoid being scammed,” Mark Frogoso, chief information security officer of GCash, said.

Likewise, the e-wallet firm has started to migrate transaction confirmations from text messages to the app inbox in a bid to improve security and provide customers with easier access to their transaction history.

The fintech firm also asserted there has been no data breach or leak in its systems.

“We have been working closely with the National Privacy Commission on the issue of text scams with names. We wish to assure our customers that our systems and infrastructure remain secure and there is no incidence of any data leak or breach,” said Frogoso.

GCash said it has been getting support from its parent company, Globe Telecom, which has spent $20 million or about P1.1 billion to boost its capabilities in detecting and blocking scam and spam messages.

“As a result of being the most used e-wallet with the largest user base in the Philippines, it is imperative for us to be ahead of the curve when it comes to protecting the personal information and funds that our customers have entrusted to us,” Frogoso said.