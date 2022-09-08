Multisys appoints Victor Aliwalas as new CEO

Local software firm Multisys Technologies Corp. announced on Wednesday, Sept. 1, the appointment of Victor Aliwalas as its chief executive officer, replacing David Almirol who recently joined the Department of Information and Communications Technology as undersecretary for e-government.

Multisys CEO Victor Aliwalas

Prior to joining Multisys, Aliwalas spent over six years in PLDT Enterprise as vice president and head of customer relationship management, and advisor for strategic business development. PLDT owns 45.73 percent of Multisys through a P2.15-billion investment it made in 2018.

Aliwalas has almost 20 years of sales experience for a wide variety of industry verticals, including IT, BPO, telecommunications solutions, mortgage banking, financial services, and publishing, both in the Philippines and the United States. Currently, he sits on the board of Welcome Finance and is also an active advisor for multiple technology startups and BPOs.

Before that, Aliwalas led the sales team of Kalibrr Technology Ventures, the first Philippine startup company to get into Silicon Valley’s startup accelerator, Y-combinator.

He obtained his degree in Business Administration with concentrations in Marketing and Finance, and a minor in Management Information System (MIS) from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York.

Meanwhile, Multisys also announced that the company is now a certified compliant of international standards in Information Security Management System (ISO 27001:2013).

This certification makes Multisys one of the first homegrown software companies in the Philippines to have achieved the ISO certification.

The audit included reviews on whether or not Multisys’ ISMS policies and procedures are able to meet the globally recognized framework in the security management of data assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties.