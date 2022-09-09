Lazada ‘9.9 Mega Brands Sale’ back to excite Pinoy shoppers

Online shopping site Lazada kicked off its year-end mega campaigns with the much-awaited 9.9 Mega Brands Sale from September 9 to 11, spotlighting exciting in-app features, spectacular deals with up to 90% off, free shipping (as fast as 3 days in Metro Manila) and stackable vouchers.

“It has always been a focus for us at Lazada to connect our customers to a wide assortment that add value to their everyday lives, with the convenience of a trusted service that delivers straight to their doorstep. With a wide range of participating brands and sellers this 9.9 Mega Brands Sale, we look forward to enabling our customers to discover trends and great deals through a fun experiential shopping journey with us,” said Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera.

In case you missed it, LazMall’s Try & Buy feature allows you to test out a makeup or skincare product by purchasing smaller-sized products at a lower price point (as low as P1).

You also get a voucher within the week to buy the full-sized product, if you’re satisfied with the product after trying it out. Simply navigate to the “My Service” section of your Lazada app, and click the “Try & Buy” icon.

Lazada makes shopping so much easier because the Virtual Try-On feature allows you to test swatches from LazMall beauty brands such as MAC, Bobbi Brown, NARS, and Maybelline before making a purchase. You can even do a live chat and consult virtually with a makeup artist for some assistance.

Aside from the massive assortment of deals, Lazada also has a line-up of partner promotions you can look forward to this 9.9.

Prefer to shop now and pay next month at 0% interest? You now have the option of flexible installment plans of up to 12 months, made possible with Lazada’s program LazPayLater.

Qualified users can shop with a credit limit of up to P15,000, and pay up to 45 days later. Users can avail of this feature for most products, except Digital Goods and fine jewelry.