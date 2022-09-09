New Lenovo IdeaPad models, prices announced

Lenovo on August 24 launched the latest editions to its IdeaPad lineup, sporting svelte designs designed to appeal to customers looking to meet their personal and business needs while on the road.

IdeaPad Slim 3, 3i

Under the hoods of the IdeaPad Slim 3 and 3i are the newest AMD Ryzen 5000 series and 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Both have a high AAR design with up to 88% active display surface and are available in 14-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes, in Full High Definition IPS.

Additionally, both laptops come with up to 512GB of G3 storage and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. There’s also a USB Type C interface that provides additional power and display functions.

The biometric power button, HD camera (with privacy shutter), and smart learning capabilities are just some of the features that the IdeaPad Slim 3 and 3i have added over the previous generation. The IdeaPad Slim 3 and 3i come standard with Windows 11, Dolby Audio speakers, and an array microphone.

The Abyss Blue IdeaPad Slim 3 models start at P45,995.00, while Arctic Grey, Abyss Blue, and Misty Blue IdeaPad Slim 3i models start at P47,495.00, all with 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processors. A perpetual copy of Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 is also included.

IdeaPad Slim 5i

Meanwhile, IdeaPad Slim 5i has a complete aluminum body, a 16.9mm profile, and CNC diamond-cut beveled corners and edges. The IdeaPad Slim 5i has a powerful Intel® CoreTM i7-1255U CPU, Windows 11, and a 14-inch or 15.6-inch Full High Definition (FHD) screen for a vivid, true-to-life picture.

On-the-go users who rely heavily on their device will appreciate the faster recharge time afforded by the two full-function USB Type C ports and included Type C charger. The IdeaPad Slim 5i has a maximum of 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen3 SSD for storage. Dolby audio user facing speakers and a Full High Definition 1080p camera with a privacy shutter are also included.

The IdeaPad Slim 5i is a lightweight, portable laptop that can withstand minor drops without breaking, tested and certified to meet the rigorous MIL-STD specifications set by the United States Military. The included 3-Year Accidental Damage Protection is a bonus that will help consumers avoid financial hardship in the very improbable event of damage occurring due to accident. The IdeaPad Slim 5i comes with Lenovo’s best-in-class service in the form of a three-year Premium Care warranty and a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021.

Storm Grey Metal IdeaPad Slim 5i laptops start at P51,995.00.

IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro

The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is an all-metal laptop that can house up to an AMD Ryzen R7-6800HS CPU, Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics card, up to 16GB of DDR5 4800 memory and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. It’s also available in a 16-inch WQXGA variant, which has a 91% AAR design, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 16:10 aspect ratio display. The 85W TDP is complemented by a state-of-the-art cooling system.

The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro has an FHD camera, an array microphone, and a Dolby Atmos sound system, as well as a Smart Login feature. Laptop buyers will get complimentary 3-Year Accidental Damage Protection as an added bonus. Users can anticipate first-rate support from the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro thanks to its three-year Premium Care warranty and free lifetime copy of Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021.

The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro begins at P86,995.00, and it comes in a sleek Storm Grey color that’s ideal for a minimalist aesthetic.