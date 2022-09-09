Panasonic’s nanoe X technology deployed at Toyota La Union

With the threat of Covid-12 still remaining in the country, Toyota La Union (TLU) has installed Panasonic Air Conditioners with nanoe X technology to help purify and inhibit different pollutants present in the air and surfaces.

“Customer safety is of utmost importance for Toyota La Union. True to our culture as Filipinos, we try our best to treat all our customers with the Filipino hospitality,” said Richmond Glenn So, general manager of Toyota La Union dealership.

“That is why we always strive to look for ways to improve not just our service but also our facility in order to give the best possible convenience we can offer to our customers. So, when my friend shared with me the nanoe X technology of Panasonic, we did not hesitate to study the technology and try to incorporate it in our dealership.”

nanoe X is Panasonic’s patented air purification technology that neutralizes harmful air pollutants like viruses, allergens, bacteria, and molds, giving you clean air all around.

More recently, nanoe X has also been proven to inhibit four types of novel coronavirus variants – Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta in a 45-liter test space (with size of 350mm×350mm×400mm), in as fast as two hours by over 99.7%.

So added: “By far, the nanoe X technology of Panasonic far exceeds what the other brands has to offer. And as far as I know, Panasonic is the leading brand when it comes to innovating in the space of inhibiting virus and bacteria. Also, it is noteworthy to mention that Toyota, as a brand who prioritizes quality and safety, also use the nanoe technology of Panasonic in some of the vehicles in our line-up in the Philippines.”

3D mockup of how the clean air circulates inside Toyota La Union

Eight units of the Panasonic NX Series Ceiling Exposed Air Conditioners were installed inside Toyota La Union. The units were strategically placed to cover all possible spaces for the different customers. Even employees themselves lauded the move.

“I feel safer now knowing that my workplace is protected from Covid-19 and other viruses,” said Mhariczel Trinidad, customer relations officer at Toyota La Union.