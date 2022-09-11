FIRST IMPRESSIONS | OnePlus 10T 5G premium smartphone

After merging its teams and resources with Oppo back in 2020, OnePlus has finally arrived in the Philippines and marked its official local debut with the launch of its flagship smartphone designed for Filipino customers seeking high-performance main daily drivers.

Announced in early August and released days after, the OnePlus 10T 5G represents the current innovations of OnePlus in smartphone technology. The company also saw the opportunity to unveil the latest version of its signature operating system now known as OxygenOS 13.

During the grand launch event held in the United States, OnePlus founder Pete Lau said that the existence of the OnePlus 10T means the company is bringing its established recognition in performance and photography to a more competitive price point.

“We’re incredibly excited to have launched the OnePlus 10T 5G and OxygenOS 13 with our fans and partners. Additionally, OxygenOS 13 demonstrates our commitment to burdenless design, all while expanding features requested by our users, like an improved selection of always-on displays.”

On paper, the device sports some impressive hardware which are usually found in other flagship smartphones at the same price point. Filipinos who are eager to try out the first OnePlus smartphone to be released in the Philippines outside of Digital Walker should expect a few things.

Unlike Apple and Samsung, OnePlus uses a full-sized box in order to fit the bulky fast charging power brick. The secondary box inside the package, where brands like Realme and Vivo usually place protective cases, only contain the warranty card and the pin ejector since the 10T does not come pre-bundled with a case.

The OnePlus 10T 5G does closely resemble the older OnePlus 10 Pro model, but for a device marketed as a flagship product, it lacks wireless charging functionality, the alert slider which is a brand staple before it deepened integration with Oppo, an official IP rating, a dedicated telephoto lens, and an adaptive refresh rate feature.

Still, the OnePlus 10T 5G is ready to make its case in terms of processing and charging speed. Stay tuned for the complete review of the OnePlus 10T 5G on our website and on the official Newsbytes.PH YouTube channel.