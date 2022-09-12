Pilipinas Shell feted for EV infrastructure

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. was recently conferred the 2022 Europa Award for Smart and Safer Mobility by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP).

(Photo: Pilipinas Shell)

Pilipinas Shell has been upgrading its gas stations into one-stop mobility stations that offer other services in addition to their standard fuel and car maintenance offerings. Some stations, for example, also cater to bicycle and electric vehicle owners.

The company took this concept further with its Mamplasan station, which was recently upgraded to provide recharging services for high-powered electric vehicles (EVs). There is also Pilipinas Shell’s “Site of the Future” initiative, first launched in Silang, Cavite, which offers al fresco dining for cyclists.

Moreover, Pilipinas Shell said that its push towards greener solutions extends even to the construction of the mobility stations themselves, which are built from eco-bricks or from lubricant bottles collected from the company’s own operations.

The pavements leading to the stations are lined with Shell’s proprietary Bitumen FreshAir, which absorbs nitrous oxide from the air. The stations are also complemented with rainwater catchment systems for watering plants and flushing toilets. Pilipinas Shell is also ramping up the use of solar panels at its stations.

“With Pilipinas Shell’s purpose of powering progress, we continue to enhance smart and safer mobility in the country by transforming our sites into customer-centric hubs,” said Pilipinas Shell Vice President and General Manager for Mobility Randy Del Valle said at the Europa Award conferment ceremony.

“The support of ECCP to encourage collaboration among the private, public, and government institutions for energy transition has been vital to Pilipinas Shell’s advocacies,” he added.