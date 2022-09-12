Health app mWell hosts online medical mission

The team behind Metro Pacific Investments Corporation’s telehealthcare app mWell successfully gathered hundreds of doctors and medical practitioners for a landmark online medical mission last August 27 to 28 in celebration of National mWellness Day. The event gathered doctors and specialists from Metro Manila, Cagayan De Oro, Davao, and Zamboanga, as well as mental health advocates from MindNation and the Makati Medical Center’s Wellness Center.

(Photo: mWell)

“It was such an inspiring experience serving the medical needs of patients not only from Metro Manila but from different provinces,” said one of the volunteer experts, Dr. Mark Calban.

This is the second time in as many years that National mWellness Day has been held, in support of the “Gabay Kalusugan” affordable healthcare advocacy of the MVP Group of companies.

“Being able to serve Filipinos nationwide is at the heart of what we do in mWell. That’s why we dedicated two days working with volunteer docs and partners to provide consultation for free. As part of the MPIC Group, mWell is committed to work towards the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being,” said Chaye Cabal-Revilla, Chief Finance, Risk and Sustainability Officer at Metro Pacific Investments Corporation.

The mWell app, available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, was developed by Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation.