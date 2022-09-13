AirAsia endorses new vivo midranger for “social storytelling” of Pinoy travelers 

The country’s fifth smartphone brand in terms of market share here in the Philippines, has officially released its newest entry-level smartphone in the low-midrange price level – the vivo Y35. This model is one of what AirAsia considers to be one of the most suitable devices for capturing the famous tourist spots in the country.

AirAsia country head of communications and public affairs Steve Dailisan says that with vivo’s expertise in the space of mobile photography and videophy innovations, Filipino’s will be able to better showcase the beauty of the Philippines’ landmarks and destinations.

“With brands like vivo offering powerful technology at attainable prices, we get to enable more Filipinos to venture into the social world and share anything – from mundane antics to inspirational personal journeys. Indeed, through technology like vivo Y35, we are democratizing social storytelling for everyone,” Dailisan added.

The vivo Y35 was officially released globally last August 15, following last year’s vivo Y33s which was also introduced in the same month. The company has come a long way in improving its entry-level models, since the 2020 Y30 model and the Y33s of 2021 both did not have an IP dust and water resistance rating.

The Y35 also brings the 90Hz screen refresh rate to its category, as well as a Qualcomm snapdragon-branded processor and a leap to 44W charging capacity. In the past, vivo has only included up to 18W charging and MediaTek Helio chips in this portfolio.

To balance the cost of production and the performance of the device, vivo had to limit the Y35 to a plastic chassis. Vivo had to also reuse both the triple rear camera and single front shooter setup for the Y35, bringing in improvements via new processing and imaging algorithms.

Luckily, users can now experience a Y-series smartphone model at this price point with an official IP rating of IP54. Although boosted by smoother graphics and a higher brightness level, this device retains the same 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution.

With the new 44W FlashCharge technology which has now made its way to vivo’s budget smartphone portfolio, users can get 414 minutes’ worth of video streaming from 15 minutes of plugged in time or up to 70% in a little over 34 minutes. This feature is supported by a large-capacity 5000mAh battery with up to two days of standby time.

A dedicated slot for a microSDXC card is added on top of two SIM card slots, the 256GB storage size can be increased to 1TB. Up to 8GB of the smartphone’s storage can be converted into memory, providing a needed spike in resource for demanding graphics or performance needs.

The vivo Y35 also features the multi-turbo 5.5 gaming optimization, customizable audio effects, a 2.5D curved for increased user comfort when held, side-fingerprint and face wake, electronic image stabilization, and FunTouch 12. A jelly case is also included in the box.

The vivo Y35 retails for P14,999 and can be purchased via LAzada, Shopee, TikTok, or the brand’s own website. It is also available via six to eight month installments via Home Credit or credit card.