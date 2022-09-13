Globe backs NTC directive to block malicious links in text messages

Globe Telecom said it will fully company with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC)’s directive to block or deactivate URLs in text messages as “this will institutionalize the fight against spam and text fraud”.

In a statement, Globe said it has long been blocking spam and scam text messages it had detected, including those containing malicious URLs or links.

“This is part of our ongoing effort to filter out dangerous SMS to protect our customers. We will coordinate closely with the NTC to come up with new solutions to further protect customers against online fraud,” it said.

The Ayala-owned operator added: “We reiterate our call on all stakeholders to heighten vigilance and take proactive steps to support industry efforts against escalating threats.”

“We encourage the public to report scam and spam SMS through our Stop Spam portal. They may also equip themselves against online scammers and learn how to become responsible digital citizens for a safer online environment through modules accessible for free through our Digital Thumbprint Program,” it said.