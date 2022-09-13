New Pokémon Scarlet, Violet chapters unveiled

Set to debut on November 18, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet have given a sneak peek at the games’ newest chapters in a recent promotional trailer.

(Photo: The Pokémon Company)

In the game, you are enrolled in a school and assigned an independent study project. To complete it, you are encouraged to go on your own “Treasure Hunt,” that is, to travel the world in search of something valuable to you.

As you travel over the vast region known as Paldea, you will encounter three distinct storylines, and y our choices on where to go in these tales will have wide-ranging consequences.

More information and future updates can be found here.