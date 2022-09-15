Fashion, wellness products top PH items in Lazada ‘9.9 Mega Brands Sale’

Online shopping platform Lazada wrapped up the first of its year-end mega campaigns, with consumers carting out more beauty, fashion, and health & wellness products, making these the top categories during Lazada Philippines’ 9.9 Mega Brands Sale from Sept. 9 to 11.

Filipinos definitely love shopping and bargains. On Sept. 9, 4x more vouchers were redeemed compared to the 9.9 campaign in 2021. Consumers also doubled their shopping time spent on the app.

With outdoor activities resuming, Filipinos also purchased more bags and travel items and athleisure wear compared to just a few months ago.

Bags and travel purchases increased by 83% compared to the Epic 10th Birthday Sale that took place on 27 March 2022. Top consumer favorites on 9 Sep 2022 include unisex cotton jogger pants and Kérastase Genesis Anti Hair Fall Fortifying Serum.