Hyundai PH intros FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 test drive promo

Hyundai Motor Philippines Inc. (HMPH) is encouraging Filipinos to join in the “Goal of the Century” (GOTC) through its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Test Drive Promo.

GOTC is the brand’s pledge that is part and in fulfillment of the company’s Carbon-Neutral Agenda 2045 to neutralize CO2 emissions at all stages of production and operation.

Filipinos have the opportunity to participate by test driving the new Creta. Through this, customers not only get a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Qatar to witness the FIFA World Cup in action but also experience the subcompact crossover SUV being offered by the brand in the local market.

To enter, interested participants must test drive the Creta during the Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, happening until Sept. 18, 2022 or any of the 38 authorized Hyundai Motor outlets nationwide, until Sept. 30, 2022.

In order to qualify for the promo, participants must register afterwards at the brand’s official online registration page. A proof of completion with the vehicle will be required to be uploaded in the said page.

Once completed, a digital coupon that serves as the raffle entry shall be sent within 24 hours from HMPH through the registered email address. Only one raffle entry per individual will be granted regardless of the number of test drives.

Deadline of submissions is on Sept. 30, 2022 with the drawing of two winners taking place on October 3. Those selected will be allowed to fly with one companion and enjoy two tickets to the Category 1 stage of the FIFA World Cup Tournament (4 matches), a Deluxe Room for two at a five-star hotel in Doha for fourdays, and a Qatar City tour.

A welcome lunch, hosted by Hyundai Motor Company, bringing together around 200 supporters around the globe will also be part of the itinerary, slated to take place between November 20 to December 2.

The new Hyundai Creta flaunts a bold ‘Parametric Jewel’ grille with integrated daytime running lights (DRL) and a unique headlamp architecture.

The side lines express a more muscular and agile body shape. Its long hood, connected black A pillar, wide C pillar, straight roof line and the deep wheel-arch gives a wider and stable stance completing the muscular look.

Behind, the individual lamps match the equally daring front. Paired with the silver skid plate are signature “boomerang” shaped LED rear lamps that add to the unique identity of the vehicle.

On the inside, refined lines on the side panels continued on to the dashboard form a clean, symmetrical T-shaped layout. Access panels, buttons and compartments are neatly organized and kept uncluttered to lessen visual driving obtrusions.

Under the hood is a 1.5-liter SmartStream engine which allows optimal airflow control, more effective combustion, better heat and friction control and reduced exhaust.

The New Creta uses an Intelligent Variant Transmission (iVT), Hyundai Motor’s flagship propriety technology, that regulates vehicle speed more cleverly than the “step-by-step” of an automatic gearbox. These enable an overall improved fuel economy while maintaining high power and torque output.

It also comes with an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) system complemented by Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC).

Leading the segment in terms of driver safety, the brand’s suite of intelligent cameras and ultrasonic sensors called Hyundai Smartsense is standard to the New Creta.

This comprises of functions such as Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Reverse Parking Distance Warning and Rear-View Monitor.

For added comfort and functionality, there is also a 10.25” TFT LCD cluster that has multi-lingual settings and user-friendly information menus. This is accompanied by an 8” touchscreen infotainment display compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a fast wireless charger for hands-free connectivity.

The model is available in four colors which are Creamy White, Magnetic Silver Metallic, Dragon Red Pearl and Midnight Black Pearl. It has three variants starting with the 1.5 GL 6MT, 1.5 GL CVT and 1.5 GLS CVT. The latter, comes with a black roof for a distinct two-tone styling.