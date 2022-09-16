Marawi teachers, educators to benefit from new Landbank ATM

Some 1,500 teachers and school personnel in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, stand to benefit from a new Landbank ATM recently installed at the Amai Pakpak Central Elementary School (APCES) Compound in Barangay Buadi Sacayo, in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) – City Schools Division of Marawi (CSDM).

Photo from Landbank

The installation is expected to serve surrounding educational institutions, including the Marawi City National High School and the Mindanao State University (MSU) – University Training Center.

Landbank clients in the surrounding barangays of Bangon, Barrio Fort, Datu Saber and Poblacion also stand to benefit, including the roughly 3,500 beneficiaries of the Conditional and Unconditional Cash Transfer (CCT/UCT) Programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“Landbank’s physical presence in strategic areas remains an essential part of our financial inclusion thrust. We are focused on reaching and serving our varied customers nationwide, especially those in remote and underserved areas,” said Landbank president and CEO Cecilia C. Borromeo.

This brings the number of Landbank ATMS in Lanao del Sur up to 16, as of end-August 2022. The bank has a total of 2,875 ATMs across the country.