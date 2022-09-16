New 7th-gen Yoga laptop trio designed for hybrid lifestyle  

Consumer PC maker Lenovo has three new additions to the convertible 2-in-1 flagship laptops and ultrabooks which are tailored to the needs of the modern hybrid worker and enables creation wherever the user may be.

For the 2022 lineup of the Yoga series, Lenovo has announced the arrival of the customizable 14-inch Yoga 9i with up to 12th generation Intel Core i7 processors, the Intel Evo-powered Yoga Slim 7i Pro X featuring a 3K PureSight display, and the lightweight rugged Yoga Slim 7i Carbon.

The updated roster will feature Lenovo’s X Power – a performance boost solution that combines thermal design power, software scenario tuning, turbo matrix, and hardware performance to enhance CPU/GPU/Accelerator multi-computing units.

According to Lenovo Philippines general manager Michael Ngan, the new generation of Lenovo Yoga devices were inspired by the new norm brought by the hybrid lifestyle. The new goal of the Yoga portfolio is to allow users to better consume, create, and collaborate based on what they need.

“We’ve designed and engineered the new Yoga PCs with smarter features and an even more premium user experience to help people pursue their ambitions, relax, and get things done in their own way,” he added.

Other features introduced with the new Yoga devices is the PureSight display technology that uses an ambient light sensor for adaptable screen brightness, the brand’s own version of Dynamic Boost called the Lenovo A.I. Engine+, and the security solution Lenovo Intelligent Sense and Integrated Security.

Yoga 9i

The 7th-generation Yoga 9i has configurable components so users can pay for what they performance they actually need. It is available in either a 12th-gen i5 1240p chip clocking up to 4.40 GHz or a 12th-gen i7 1260p processor clocking at peak 4.70GHz.

From introducing the flip and folding mechanisms for its 2-in-1 convertible laptops, the Lenovo Yoga brand is now focused on refining its formula in designing consumer laptops. Now, it will be focused on delivering mobile luxury, premium entertainment features, and AI-powered performance moving forward.

The Yoga 9i comes in either Windows 11 Home 64 Single Language or Windows 11 Pro 64, 512GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 TLC or 1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 TLC, and a 14-inch Full HD IPS screen with 60Hz refresh rate or the pricier 14-inch WQUXGA OLED display with 400 nits of brightness.

The device also features up to 16GB LPDDR5 of memory, a Full HD IR Hybrid camera with dual microphones, a gen-2 Lenovo Precision pen, integrated graphics, Dolby Atmos audio, a multi-finger glass touchpad, and one-click function keys.

Available in Oatmeal color, the Yoga 9i has a retail price starting at P109,995.

Yoga Slim 7i Carbon

This lightweight model with military-grade toughness is designed for the hybrid work environment, allowing users to work from home or the outdoors. Lenovo’s design process took mobility and power into consideration, enhancing both without sacrificing the other.

The Yoga Slim 7i is manufactured under Lenovo’s corporate social responsibility program called Lenovo CO2 Offset Service where customers play an active role in reducing the carbon cost of their hardware without compromising on performance.

It also features up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor, Windows 11 Pro operating system, Integrated Intel Iris X graphics, a13.3-inch 2.5K PureSight display with 90Hz refresh rate and touchscreen functionality, up to 16GB 4800MHz soldered memory, Dolby Atmos, and dual microphones.

Protected by aerospace-grade magnesium alloy reinforced with multi-layer carbon fiber, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon will be available in either two-tone Moon White and Cloud Grey, with a retail price of P77,995.

Yoga Slim 7i Pro X

The Yoga Slim 7i Pro X model is the banner device showcasing Lenovo X Power, and under its hood are 12th-gen Intel Core H-series processors which are high-performance compute units that can keep up with demanding and resource-heavy tasks.

Its flagship processors are paired with discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 4G GDDR5 VRAM and up to 32GB LPDDR5 6000MHz memory. With 100W charging capacity support, it can provide up to three hours of battery life in 15 minutes of plugged-in time.

The premium Yoga Slim 7i Pro X also features up to Windows 11 Pro operating system, an optional and cheaper NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4G GDDR6 VRAM or Integrated Radeon graphics, up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 storage, and a webcam e-shutter.

This digital content editing and production machine in Dark Teal colorway retails for P91,995.