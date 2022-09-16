VST ECS appointed as PH distributor for video device maker Neat

VST ECS Philippines has announced that it has partnered with Neat, the pioneering video device company, to distribute Neat’s devices in the Philippines.

The Neat Studio Board

Working together, VST ECS and Neat will make it easy for customers in the Philippines to take advantage of Neat’s innovative and unique video devices for Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

In the Philippines, VST ECS will be Neat’s distribution arm to further support the growing demand for unified communications and collaboration solutions and enable more channel partners and customers to engage with Neat and deliver remarkable experiences for Zoom and Microsoft Teams users.

Neat makes devices that anyone can use intuitively – no training required – putting an end to those stressful video meeting set-ups that sap enthusiasm for a meeting before it has even started.

Neat Bar is a simple and elegant, compactly designed yet highly capable meeting room device for Zoom or Microsoft Teams. It’s perfect for bringing superior-quality audio and video to your meeting, huddle or focus rooms for up to ten people.

The Neat Studio Bar Pro

You can mount Neat Bar above or below one or two monitors, and it comes with Neat Pad, our dynamic touch screen, which you can use to control your meetings or display room availability outside the room.

Neat Board is the complete meeting room package in a simple and elegant all-in-one device. With its immersive 65-inch multi-touch screen, powerful audio system and versatile wide-angle camera, Neat Board gives you a collaboration experience beyond video meetings and wireless content sharing by enabling annotations and whiteboarding.

Neat Pad is a simple and elegant touch pad which you can use to control your meetings or display room availability. With its sleek designs, including the ideal screen angle for smooth interaction and viewing, it beautifully blends in anywhere, whether placed on a table, wall, or mullion.

The Neat Studio Pad

For teammates joining meetings from home, the Neat Frame is the perfect device. Neat Frame’s audio algorithms also remove background noise and prevent people talking over each other, so conversation flows more naturally, which makes a surprising difference to overall meeting satisfaction.

The 15.6 portrait screen provides an optimal lay-out balance, enabling more direct conversation in larger meetings, picking up every facial expression or gesture with a brilliant 450 nits of brightness.

“As the workforce landscape continues to evolve and workspaces are redefined, it is crucial to use cutting-edge solutions that unify experiences, drive innovation, and improve efficiency. Neat devices are engineered to address the changing ecosystem of communication and collaboration. They work seamlessly with Zoom and Microsoft Teams platforms,” quipped Jimmy D. Go, president and CEO of VST ECS.

“VST ECS offers deep expertise in the Philippine market and is at the forefront of helping businesses prepare for the workplace and workforce of the future. Neat is pleased to work with them to deliver our unique portfolio of video devices to improve collaboration for Microsoft Teams and Zoom users,” said Niko Walraven, regional director for Asia at Neat.