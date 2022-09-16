World of Warships: Legends goes mobile in PHL

Game developer Wargaming has just launched its free-to-play mobile game World of Warships: Legends in the Philippines. Available on Android and iOS, the game is an update of the company’s hit World of Warships title that brings the console experience to smartphones and tablets.

Photo: Wargaming

The mobile version features cross-progression with the console version, with players able to synchronize and continue playing across platforms. Players will receive updates on mobile and console simultaneously and seamlessly, with most premium and researchable ships readily on hand.

For more information, visit the official website: https://wowslegends.com/

