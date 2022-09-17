Toyota PH says hybrid EVs still ‘most practical, affordable choice’ for Pinoys

Carmaker Toyota Motor Philippines said hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are still the “most practical and affordable choice” for Filipino motorists, noting that its hybrid technology provides a practical solution that is readily available and within Filipinos’ reach.

Photo from Toyota Motor Philippines

The Japanese firm made the statement as it unveiled its exhibit headlined by its lineup of HEVs at the opening of the 8th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) on Sept. 15 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

To date, Toyota Motor Philippines offers variants of HEVs with Corolla Altis, Corolla Cross, Camry, and RAV4 — all of which are available for display and test drive at the 8th PIMS.

“The HEVs’ combination of the conventional engine and a self-charging electric motor is still the best, most practical, and affordable choice for Filipinos at this time,” said TMP senior vice president and overall head of marketing Jose Maria Atienza during Toyota’s opening program at PIMS. “You can expect us to further expand our electrified footprint in the coming years.”

Globally, Toyota, together with Lexus, said it has already sold 20 million “electrified” cars to date, with an equivalent contributed global carbon emissions reduction of more than 160 million metric tons.

“Toyota answers the call to make vehicles that are kinder to the environment and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. But we understand that there is no single solution towards carbon neutrality. We choose the multi-path approach, exploring various electric vehicle technologies like HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs, FCEVs and even use of synthetic and alternative fuels like hydrogen to realize this goal,” said Atienza.

In 2009, Toyota introduced the electrification movement in the Philippines with its very first HEV, the Prius. Locally, the company said more than 90 percent of electrified vehicles (xEVs) users drive a Toyota or Lexus electrified vehicle.