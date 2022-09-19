GoPro HERO11 Black Cameras launched in PH

All-terrain camera maker GoPro recently launched new HERO11 Black Camera series in the Philippines, with SRP pricing announced.

The HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Creator Edition, and the HERO11 Black Mini all feature larger, higher-resolution sensors with native video stabilization and wide view field.

The highlight of the HERO11 series is its new 1/1.9” sensor, which is capable of capturing 10-bit color video at 60 fps and a resolution of up to 5.3K. The new 10-bit technology touts over 1 billion colors, compared to 16.7 million in previous 8-bit technology. The entire lineup also comes standard with HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization technology, HyperView digital lens, TimeWarp 3.0 video capture, and long-lasting Enduro battery technology.

The HERO11 Black sports GoPro’s tried-and-tested durable HERO camera design. Priced at P29,990, the HERO11 Black is aimed at prosumer users and is already available this September.

The HERO11 Black Creator Edition is designed with more professional users in mind, with a longer-lasting battery and one-handed controls plus more peripheral options. It is priced at P41,990 and will be available in October.

The HERO11 Black Mini features a simplified one-button interface in a compact form factor. It will be available in November at an SRP of P23,990.