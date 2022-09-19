SME crowdfunder Investree PHL goes nationwide

SME crowdfunding platform Investree Philippines has just expanded beyond Luzon into Central and Western Visayas, as well as into Davao in Mindanao. The company aims to provide small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with accessible and affordable financing solutions, particularly in light of the easing of post-pandemic restrictions.

Industrial safety equipment maker See More Enterprises is one of several MSMEs to receive operating capital via crowdfunding platform Investree Philippines. (Photo: Investree Philippines)

Sponsored by Investree Singapore and local venture builder F(DEV), Investree Philippines collaborates with governmental and commercial partners including the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) to help jumpstart local SMEs.

“Our mission since day one has been to support SMEs through accessible and secure financing solutions and, in so doing, contribute to the country’s growth one SME at a time. We are broadening our reach outside of Luzon and are now building relationships with more entrepreneurs in Visayas and Mindanao to help more businesses across the country keep up with the changing times,” said Investree co-founder and CEO Kok Chuan Lim.

Investree Philippines seeks to further its reach into the country’s underserved markets, enabling the latter to meet their business objectives and succeed in the post-pandemic “new normal,” despite escalating prices and other lingering pandemic-induced problems. Moreover, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) sees the Philippines on its way to recovery, with a 7.8% growth in the first semester of 2022 alongside with the economy’s reopening; the resumption of face-to-face work and education; the bounce-back of the tourism industry; and reinvigorated investor confidence.