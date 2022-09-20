Honor all set for PH comeback with launch of new smartphones

Even without access to the ubiquitous Google marketplace, independent China-based tech company Honor says it remains poised to formalize its return to the Philippine market in last quarter of 2022 with the launch of new smartphone models.

Photo from Honor

Since it spun off from tech giant Huawei, Honor has seen its market share in Asia grow appreciably. Following the global launch of its Honor 50 GMS-enabled smartphone in October 2021, the company has been able to position itself as the third largest smartphone seller in China, according to Counterpoint Research.

Honor was able to steadily grow its following since then, with IDC data for Q2 2022 showing Honor in the lead in China with a 19.5% market share – a surprising 88.6% jump from the same period the previous year.

The Philippine launch of the Honor X series, Honor 70, and Honor Magic Series smartphones is set for Sept. 27, 2022.