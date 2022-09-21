AcadArena sees PH e-sports boom as campuses reopen

Following two years of remote learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the easing of restrictions to face-to-face classes across the Philippines this August is seen as a boon to the country’s e-sports industry.

Photo from Pexels.com

Campus e-sports company AcadArena reports an uptick in business alongside the return to regular classes.

“We’re seeing tremendous growth — in signups, in revenue, in sponsors, and even in expansion opportunities. More and more people are seeing the potential of campus e-sports, and with the return of physical classes, there’s nowhere to go but up,” said Justin Banusing, AcadArena chief growth officer and chief finance officer.

AcadArena counts over 700 schools in its portfolio in the 2022-2023 school year alone, and sees this number increasing as more institutions emerge from pandemic restrictions.

Already, over 24,000 schools across the country have gone back to face-to-face classes while close to 30,000 more will be implementing blended learning, according to DepEd data cited by AcadArena.