Landbank enables e-wallet payments via MyEG PH

Users of Landbank’s Link.BizPortal will now be able to use GCash, Maya, GrabPay, and other e-wallet payment facilities to pay for government services and documents, thanks to a recent tie-up between the government bank and eGovernment solutions provider MyEG Philippines Inc.

Photo from Landbank

“Landbank is fully committed to servicing the growing preference of customers for digital and online payments. Together with MyEG, our expanded payment options will significantly contribute to delivering a safer and more efficient way of accepting and processing payments, in line with our broader thrust of serving the nation,” said Landbank senior vice president and digital banking sector OIC Randolph L. Montesa.

“MyEG is committed to working with LANDBANK as we activate our E-Wallet payment channel to Landbank, providing them our technical, operational, and customer support, and also supporting several of their digital initiatives in the present and in the future,” added MyEG PH chief executive officer Ann Margaret Saldaña.

Landbank’s Link.BizPortal is a Web-based payment channel partnered with over 870 government and private merchants nationwide. In the first half of 2022 alone, the service facilitated some 2.8 million transactions valued at P6 billion.