Accenture PHL to grow Japanese digital services

Professional services company Accenture Philippines is eyeing to grow its Japanese business clientele by launching a dedicated digital solutions facility for the market segment. The company’s Japan Zone aims to provide cloud, AI, blockchain, and other technology solutions, in addition to operations expertise in a variety of services including finance and accounting; talent and human resources; and customer services.

Accenture Philippines’ newly-inaugurated Japan Zone is a Japanese business-focused facility that aims to provide digital transformation and other services. At the inauguration were (L to R) Ambe Tierro, Technology Lead for Accenture Philippines, Africa and Asia Pacific; Lito Tayag, Accenture Philippines Country Managing Director; Anoop Sagoo, Accenture Group Operating Officer for Growth Markets; Benedict Hernandez, Accenture Operations Client Experience Lead for Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle East. (Photo: Accenture Philippines)

“Building our capabilities to address specific demands of our Japan client portfolio supports our vision to provide integrated business services and solutions offering from the Philippines,” said Lito Tayag, Accenture Philippines’ Country Managing Director.

“Backed by our strong technology and operations expertise and deep, cross-industry experience, Accenture in the Philippines is in a unique position to address complex problems of businesses today. As we bolster the services we provide to our clients in Japan and around the world, we are also able to create diverse roles and rewarding career opportunities for our exceptional pool of talent in the Philippine IT-BPM industry,” he added.

Since 2015, Accenture Philippines has served Japanese customers across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, retail, automotive, banking, oil and gas, and aviation. The company provides training programs to help upskill employees and improve their knowledge of Japanese language, culture, customs, and business etiquette.