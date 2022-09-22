Realme Mobile Legends Cup: Regional Wars lands in PHL

Consumer electronics maker Realme just launched on September 22 the Realme Mobile Legends Cup (RMC) Regional Wars, the competition’s off-season regional leg in the Philippines. Apart from a prize pool worth over P200,000, the tournament will be graced by esports casters including Shinboo, Manjean, Wolf, and Butters, as well as guestings from Akosi Dogie, Ghost Wrecker, ChooxTV, and other personalities.

RMC Regional Wars will kick off in Baguio then travel across the country to as Ilocos Norte (September 29), Cebu (October 6), Iloilo (October 13), Davao (October 20), Gensan (October 27), and Batangas (November 10). The grand final match between the two last teams standing will be held in the NCR in November.

The competition will be exclusively livestreamed on Realme’s official Facebook and TikTok pages. Viewers will have chances to win giveaways including Realme TechLife products, smartphones, and 10,000 in-game diamonds.

RMC Regional Wars is being co-presented by Realme’s official airline and telco partners, Cebu Pacific and DITO Telecommunity.