Vivo unveils nature-inspired V-series with color changing design

Smartphone brand vivo has introduced three new devices which will carry its premium midrange V-series family of Android phones: the V25 Pro, the vanilla V25, and the cheaper V25e, all three building on the imaging capabilities and performance of the V23 roster.

In the past, the company introduced a Pro variant for a V-series device in the V20 lineup. In comparison to the 2020 model, the new V25 Pro now has an official IP dust and water-resistance rating, higher refresh rate and brightness level, a larger display with more pixels, and a bigger battery with faster charging capacity.

To make the V25 Pro more distinct that its predecessors and similarly-priced competition, vivo has decided to use a color changing Flourite AG glass material for the body, essentially displaying different color shades in varying light conditions.

“In the post-pandemic world, we desire to be with our friends and family more than ever. We long for comfort and peace to connect with other people, and of course, with nature. This is why we gave the V25 Pro a new color design concept. We moved our love with nature into the design and came up two color choices that are both brilliant and peaceful,” explained Kate de Vera, PR executive of vivo Philippines, during the official unveiling with the media and authorized reseller partners.

The Pro variant offers a different set of colorways to the V25 and V25e, although all color options are based on the Photochromatic 2.0 design technology. The ocean-inspired Surfing Blue and the subdued Starlight Black will exclusively be available for the V25 Pro, while Sunrise Gold and Diamond Black are the official paintjobs for the V25 and V25e.

Versus the older V23 Pro, the new V25 Pro has the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1300 which scores slightly lower in CPU performance but performs better when it comes to graphics, and a faster 66W charging capacity from a slower 44W.

“Every generation of the series provides an even more advanced night and portrait imaging experience, more powerful processors, and prolonged battery life. When it comes to design, we have always been committed to excellent craftmanship and attention to detail,” she said.

With the new series, vivo also improved on the mobile photography capabilities that they are providing their fans, specifically when it comes to night shots. This is made possible via the AI-powered Super Night Portrait and Bokeh Flare Portrait modes.

All three devices – the vivo V25e, the vivo V25, and the vivo V25 Pro, are equipped with a 64MP main camera sensor with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and optical image stabilization. For the cheapest V25e, the main camera is paired with a 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor, while the V25 and V25 Pro showcase an 8MP wide camera and 2MP macro shooter.

“V25 Pro’s imaging system has been completely upgraded. By integrating our latest hardware with advanced software algorithms, we have created a brand-new ultra-sensing imaging system,” de Vera added.

Other features include Extended RAM 3.0, 3D curved screen design, video HDR, vlog templates, multi-style motion blur, smart charging engine, UFS deep fragmentation for higher-performing memory, bionic cooling, a dedicated antenna design for gaming usage, and its own privacy dashboard.

While the Pro version becomes available on October 1, the cheaper V25 and V25e will begin availability on September 24 via vivo’s official online stores. The V25 Pro will retail for P29,999, the V25 vanilla is priced at P23,999, and the V25e sells for P17,999.