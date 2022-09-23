DITO signs up ZTE to power Batangas data center

Local telecommunications company DITO Telecommunity has just engaged China-based telecommunications tech provider ZTE Corporation to power the DITO Super Core Data Center in Batangas province.

Photo from ZTE

The data center complies with the Uptime Tier III design standard and will become the first one in the Philippines to pass such standard certification. The DITO Super Core Data Center is designed to further improve local digital infrastructure and enhance data services.



The design of the data center focuses on the security of network transmission through resiliency against natural disasters such as typhoons and earthquakes. Also, the facilities pay more attention to the growing concern of the telecommunications industry on energy efficiency and environmental protection in its design and operations.

Moreover, ZTE looks to share its end-to-end expertise in the construction of the data center. Aside from its iDCIM Intelligent Management System technology to help with energy efficiency at the facility, the company will also deploy its micro-module solutions for quick and standardized deployment.

ZTE Philippines president Wan Min

“We can regard the DITO Super Core Data Center as the heart of the body. Only a safe and healthy beating heart can support the business. The data center adopts the advanced and innovative technology in the industry. Through its multiple-level protections, the data center is truly reliable ,” said ZTE Philippines President Wan Min.

“It will also become the first Uptime Tier-III data center in the Philippines. By adhering to energy conservation and emission reduction, it has achieved a lower PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) with an intelligent energy management system, which is efficient and environmentally friendly.”