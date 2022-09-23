DITO, ZTE ink deal for Batangas data center

Local telecommunications company DITO Telecommunity has just engaged China-based telecommunications tech provider ZTE Corporation to establish the DITO Super Core Data Center in Batangas province.

(Photo: ZTE)

Moreover, ZTE looks to share its end-to-end expertise in the construction of the data center. Aside from its iDCIM Intelligent Management System technology to help with energy efficiency at the facility, the company will also deploy its micro-module solutions for quick and standardized deployment.

“We can regard the DITO Super Core Data Center as the heart of the body. Only a safe and healthy beating heart can support the business. The data center adopts the advanced and innovative technology in the industry. Through its multiple-level protections, the data center is truly reliable ,” said ZTE Philippines President Wan Min. “It will also become the first Uptime Tier-III data center in the Philippines. By adhering to energy conservation and emission reduction, it has achieved a lower PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) with an intelligent energy management system, which is efficient and environmentally friendly.”