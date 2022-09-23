PH submarine cable network completes Siargao landing

Following the landmark Subic cable loading in July, the Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) completed its Siargao landing in the Municipality of Dapa, Siargao Island on September 22.

The PDSCN is a joint project of Japanese-affiliated broadband firm InfiniVAN with Globe Telecom and Eastern Communications.

InfiniVAN, a subsidiary of Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed IPS Inc., took part in the ceremonial cable pulling event of fiber optic cables that is part of the ongoing cable laying phase of PDSCN. Five of the 24 segments have already been completed to date.

The cable-pulling ceremony was witnessed by Dapa mayor Elizabeth T. Matugas, vice mayor Gerry Abejo and municipal officials along with representatives from InfiniVAN, Globe Telecom, and Eastern Communications.

Once completed, the $150-million joint project that spans around 2,500 km will provide ultra-fast and reliable connectivity across the country.

The Express and Western routes connecting Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will be ready by December this year and the remaining Eastern routes will be completed by April 2023.

InfiniVAN chief technology officer Alberto “Abet” Espedido said that aside from connecting major islands in the country, the project is designed to bring connectivity to tourist destination islands to further boost tourism and other industries in those places.

“We see this as an opportunity to fulfill our objective of providing connectivity to far flung areas. We hope that the project does not only provide good communications infrastructure to Siargao but also help pump-prime the island’s economy,” he said.

Espedido shared that the fiber-optic cable technology used in the country’s biggest and longest submarine cable installation is “future-proof.” This means 96-core fiber cables used in the project can handle large data throughputs that can be further expanded through advances in terminal equipment over the next 20 to 25 years.

“We consider it an achievement, as a new entrant in the market, to be working with well-established partners on this project that will really make a difference in the next few years. It is gratifying to have so-called industry competitors join hands to provide a very precious resource to our countrymen and the country as a whole, in a most unselfish manner,” Espedido added.